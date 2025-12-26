LB Nick Bolton, DE George Karlaftis will help Chiefs try to play Grinch vs. Broncos on Christmas night

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

Veteran linebacker Nick Bolton and veteran defensive end George Karlaftis will suit up Thursday for a Christmas night clash with the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bolton, who signed a three-year deal worth $45 million last offseason, and Karlaftis, who signed a four-year extension worth $88 million in July, hope to help Kansas City play the role of Grinch.

Quarterback Chris Oladokun will make his first career start with Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew on injured reserve.

The Chiefs, whose streak of nine straight division titles ended this season, placed six more players — quarterback Gardner Minshew, cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, and wide receivers Rashee Rice, Tyquan Thornton and Nikko Remigio — on injured reserve this week.

Two other players who were questionable on the final Week 17 injury report — along with Bolton (illness), Karlaftis (illness) and Remigio (knee) — headline Kansas City’s inactive list as Denver hoped Santa Claus would bring them a step closer to an AFC West title and the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (illness) and offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (knee) won’t suit up.

Defensive ends Melvin Smith and Ethan Downs, running back Dameon Pierce, and guard CJ Hanson are also inactive for the Chiefs .

Denver, which moved starting center Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) to IR earlier in the week, had previously ruled out linebacker Karene Reid (hamstring), tight end Nate Adkins (knee), wide receiver Pat Bryant (concussion) and linebacker Dre Greelaw (hamstring).

That quartet is inactive along with linebacker Que Robinson, offensive tackle Geron Christian, and defensive linemen Jordan Jackson and Sai’von Jones.

