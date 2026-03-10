‘Making another run’: TE Travis Kelce talks return to Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The vibes are flowing for Travis Kelce, a day after he and the Kansas City Chiefs reached a deal for the tight end to return to the club for a 14th season.

Kelce, who has only ever worn a Chiefs uniform in the NFL, spoke about returning for the upcoming season on Tuesday’s Pat McAfee Show.

"I’m still in love with this game," Kelce said. "I still love going to work and putting on the pads."

“We’re making ANOTHER run at it..



Brett Veach and Andy Reid are MAKING MOVES”@tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/tegawzdiNP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 10, 2026

On Monday, several media outlets reported Kelce and the club had agreed to a one-year deal with a base salary of $12 million. The total value of the contract could reach $15 million.

Following the conclusion of last year’s disappointing 6-11 season, Kelce told reporters that he would take a step back and see how his body felt after the long season.

On Monday, he told McAfee his decision process was short and brief, and that “the Chiefs knew where I was the entire time on it."

"I'm still in love with this game and I still love putting the pads on..



I can't wait to get back in the building" ~ @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/frv2dKNPNf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 10, 2026

“I think my best opportunity was playing for the Chiefs again and running this thing back with Pat Mahomes, Coach Reid,” Kelce said, also adding he’s looking to reunite with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who signed back with the club this offseason.

Also on Monday, the Chiefs reached a reported three-year, $45 million deal with Super Bowl LX MVP, running back Kenneth Walker III.

“There’s a lot of pieces in Kansas City that I absolutely love and I can’t wait to get back in the building with them,” Kelce said.

"Taylor and I share the same love for what we do..



It's so motivating watching her do what she does..



I still got some juice left to play the game of football" ~ @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UWDQiPRIcE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 10, 2026

—