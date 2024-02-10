Missouri U.S. Marine corporal will be part of color guard for Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS — A U.S. Marine corporal (and Chiefs fan) from Missouri will be part of the color guard during Super Bowl LVIII.

Cpl. Chandler Brown is from Highlandville, Missouri, near Springfield. He'll join members from every branch of the armed forces.

"I’m 25 years old. I’ve been in for two years and one month," he said.

He is now serving as the drillmaster for the color guard unit in Washington.

"So I train all incoming Marines, as well as our entire platoon," Brown said.

This week while in Vegas, he and his fellow servicemen got to teach JROTC students at a local high school, even taking time for a question and answer session.

As much as he said he enjoys talking about his calling to serve, he’s equally excited to be a part of the Super Bowl.

Not only will he get to represent the Marines on a national stage, he gets to cheer on the team he loves.

"(I'm) A huge Chiefs fan, so I’m probably going to be losing my voice screaming the whole time," he said.

