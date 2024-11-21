NFL sends security memo to teams amid burglaries at homes of athletes, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Football League has issued a security alert to teams amid recent burglaries at the homes of athletes, including those of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, according to a report.

Citing a memo he obtained, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported the news on Thursday.

Pelissero reported the memo was sent to the NFL Players Association and to team security directors.

On Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it's working to determine if a transnational crime ring from South America is responsible for the burglaries at Mahomes and Kelce's homes.

Law enforcement said they've yet to pin down any suspects as the probe into the crimes continues.

The Mahomes home was broken into shortly after midnight on Oct. 6, 2024, according to a Cass County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The report said there were no signs of forced entry, and it's not clear if the burglars got away with anything.

Kelce's home was broken into about 7:30 p.m on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, not long after the team kicked off its Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints.

A report from the Leawoood Police Department listed $1,000 in damage to a door and that $20,000 in cash was stolen.

