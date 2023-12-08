NFL suspends Justyn Ross for 6 games, but Chiefs WR can return after Bills game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL suspended Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross for six games, but he'll be eligible to return after the team's game against the Buffalo Bills, the league announced Friday.

Ross has missed the team's last five games after being placed on the NFL's Commissioner’s Exempt List on Oct. 27.

He was placed on the list after being charged with felony criminal damage of at least $1,000 but less than $25,000 and misdemeanor domestic battery.

The charges stemmed from an incident that happened between Ross and his then-girlfriend on Oct. 23.

According to court documents, the woman told police Ross had gotten upset over something he found on her phone.

The woman told police Ross told her to grab her things and leave, and that Ross later threw her on the ground and threw items at her, according to court documents.

On Nov. 22, Ross reached a diversion agreement for the two charges.

"Pursuant to the policy, any games a player misses while on the list will be credited against their suspension and the player must remit his salary for those missed games," the NFL said in a statement. "The suspension of Ross will lift Monday following the Chiefs’ game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Ross will have to pay back the six pay checks he received while on the exempt list.

