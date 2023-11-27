Chiefs WR Justyn Ross, prosecutors reach diversion agreement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross and Johnson County, Kansas, prosecutors reached a diversion agreement last week in a criminal case from earlier this fall.

Online court records indicate the two parties reached the diversion agreement last Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The diversion agreement covers the two charges Ross had been facing: felony criminal damage of at least $1,000 but less than $25,000 and misdemeanor domestic battery.

Attorneys representing Ross first indicated they planned to seek diversion in a court filing dated Nov. 1. Additional details of the agreement were not immediately available. Messages to Ross’ attorneys and the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office were not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

Ross was involved in an Oct. 23, 2023 altercation at a Shawnee apartment building with his girlfriend. Ross was arrested later that afternoon and formally booked into jail on the two charges.

He quickly thereafter was released on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond pending the outcome of the court case.

The criminal case has sidelined Ross since nearly the beginning of the case. He remains on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List which prevents him from participating in practice or attending team games. It was not immediately clear what effect the diversion agreement might have on his status in the league.

