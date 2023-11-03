Court documents provide more details in Chiefs WR Justyn Ross criminal case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents filed last month in support of charges against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross detail an altercation between he and his girlfriend that led to the charges.

Johnson County District Court Judge Curtis Sample authorized the release the affidavit on Friday that was prepared by the Shawnee Police Department.

According to the court document, police were called to an apartment during the afternoon on Monday, Oct. 23 on a reported disturbance.

Police spoke with a woman identified as Ross’ girlfriend, who told police that Ross had found something upsetting on her phone and told her to get her stuff and leave the apartment.

The woman allegedly told police that Ross pushed her and threw her to the floor and then began throwing multiple items at her.

A police report filed in the incident identified several items that were damaged during the altercation, including a laptop, cellphone, jewelry and scratch marks on the woman’s Mercedes vehicle.

Court documents indicate that Ross initially told police he had just found out his girlfriend was cheating on him and he got upset. Ross was later arrested and declined to speak further without a lawyer.

Ross would be booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center later that afternoon. He was charged the next day with misdemeanor domestic battery with no priors and misdemeanor criminal damage of less than $1,000.

In a video appearance before the judge on Tuesday, Oct. 24, Ross pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was released on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond later on that day.

An entry earlier this week in the case docket indicates the filing of a memo seeking diversion in the case. A diversion hearing is set in the case for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Ross was placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List last week, a designation that prevents him from attending games and participating in practice.

