Patience, paying attention allow Chiefs S Justin Reid to block FG

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Safety Justin Reid’s job when the Kansas City Chiefs line up to defend a field goal or extra point is to come screaming off the edge in hopes of getting a hand on the ball.

When Denver lined up for its first point after Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, Reid didn’t even try to rush — a decision that paid off handsomely two quarters later.

“The first extra point that they kicked, I actually didn’t rush because I just paid attention to their snapper and what their snap count looked like,” Reid said. “I was just going to save that in my back pocket for a big time in the game to come out and use.”

Reid watched the Broncos’ kicking operation and got confirmation on the second point-after try about its timing.

When Denver, which led 14-9 at halftime, lined up for a 38-yard field-goal try midway through the third quarter on the opening possession of the second half, Reid was ready.

He dipped past the Broncos’ wing and dove in front of Will Lutz as he swung his leg through and kicked the ball directly into Reid’s hands.

“I was able to take advantage of that (knowledge of the kick operation), jump the snap and get a block,” said Reid, who finished with six tackles.

The block — the second of Reid's career, including one with Houston, and first for Kansas City since Nov. 7, 2021 — loomed as a potentially large play.

Despite three first-half turnovers, the Chiefs had managed to keep it a one-score game, and Reid’s block provided a chance to take the lead.

“I felt like we just needed a spark,” he said. “I just wanted to try to create a spark to be able to get some momentum going, so we could go out and try to change the tide of the game.”

Ultimately, it didn’t work as the offense bogged down and punted.

Denver mounted another lengthy drive before Kansas City’s defense stiffened, but Mecole Hardman’s muffed punt, which led to a Broncos touchdown, and a second Patrick Mahomes interception, which led to a field goal, blunted any chance at a Mile High comeback.

