Philly-based bar plays host to Chiefs, Eagles fans in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Ahead of Monday Night Football at GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium, Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to a familiar spot for their pregame meals.

“Of course we’ve been to Chickie’s and Pete’s in Philadelphia a bunch of times, so seeing it here is kind of neat and drew us to come here,” said Don McCarren, a Philadelphia native living in Kansas City.

Chiefs fans who walked into the Chickie's and Pete's, which is dubbed the “Official Sports Bar of the Philadelphia Eagles” out east, said they didn’t know about the allegiance of its owners, but are happy to cheer for one player on the other sideline.

“You know, here in Kansas City, we love the Kelce brothers. Jason, Travis, we are all rooting for both,” Chiefs fan Judy Rogers said. “But of course, I have to root for the home team — the Chiefs.”

Peter Ciarrocchi, the bar’s owner and CEO, said he goes way back with Andy Reid and more recently the Mahomes family, right before draft day.

“I think I won him when it came to the food, I just wasn’t up to pay for him,” Ciarrocchi said while pointing to a photo of the MVP on the bar wall.

Eagles fans from out of town were happy to get a taste of home and tradition before the Super Bowl rematch.

“They’ve never lost when I’ve went to Chickie’s and Pete’s, so I don’t expect them to lose tonight,” said Chad Steinhilber, an Eagles fan.

Ciarrocchi assured Chiefs fans in the bar, while they are based in Philadelphia, the Kansas City bar location is a Chiefs bar that welcomes Eagles fans.

