PHOTOS | Chiefs players reveal custom cleats they're sporting on Sunday for a good cause

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be competing in style as they take on the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

17 Chiefs players are set to participate in the NFL's My Cause My Cleats, allowing participants to sport customized cleats to highlight a cause they are passionate about.

The list of 17 players taking part and the organization or cause each is supporting can be viewed online by clicking HERE.

RELATED | Lawrence artist custom designs Chiefs players' cleats for NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign

The Kansas City Chiefs released photos of the cleats 10 players helped create by collaborating with shoe companies and artists.

You can view each pair of these custom cleats below:

Patrick Mahomes: 15 and the Mahomies

Courtesy Chiefs.com

Travis Kelce: Eighty-Seven & Running

Courtesy Chiefs.com

Justin Reid: J. Reid Indeed Foundation

Courtesy Chiefs.com

Trent McDuffie: Ronald McDonald House Charities Kansas City

Courtesy Chiefs.com

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Mental Health/PTSD

Courtesy Chiefs.com

Derrick Nnadi: Derrick Nnadi Foundation

Courtesy Chiefs.com

Creed Humphry: KC Pet Project

Courtesy Chiefs.com

Nick Allegretti: Uplifting Athletes

Courtesy Chiefs.com

Cornell Powell: Susan G Komen

Courtesy Chiefs.com

Harrison Butker: Foster's Outriders