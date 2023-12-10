Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

PHOTOS | Chiefs players reveal custom cleats they're sporting on Sunday for a good cause

Mahomes My Cause My Cleats 2023
Courtesy Chiefs.com
Mahomes My Cause My Cleats 2023
Posted at 1:36 PM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 14:38:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be competing in style as they take on the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

17 Chiefs players are set to participate in the NFL's My Cause My Cleats, allowing participants to sport customized cleats to highlight a cause they are passionate about.

The list of 17 players taking part and the organization or cause each is supporting can be viewed online by clicking HERE.

RELATED | Lawrence artist custom designs Chiefs players' cleats for NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign

The Kansas City Chiefs released photos of the cleats 10 players helped create by collaborating with shoe companies and artists.

You can view each pair of these custom cleats below:

Patrick Mahomes: 15 and the Mahomies

Patrick Mahomes My Cause My Cleats

Travis Kelce: Eighty-Seven & Running

Travis Kelce My Cause My Cleats 2023

Justin Reid: J. Reid Indeed Foundation

Justin Reid My Cause My Cleats 2023

Trent McDuffie: Ronald McDonald House Charities Kansas City

Trent McDuffie My Cause My Cleats 2023

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Mental Health/PTSD

Clyde Edwards-Helaire My Cause My Cleats 2023

Derrick Nnadi: Derrick Nnadi Foundation

Derrick Nnadi My Cause My Cleats

Creed Humphry: KC Pet Project

Creed Humphrey My Cause My Cleats 2023

Nick Allegretti: Uplifting Athletes

Nick Allegretti My Cause My Cleats 2023

Cornell Powell: Susan G Komen

Cornell Powell My Cause My Cleats 2023

Harrison Butker: Foster's Outriders

Harrison Butker My Cause My Cleats 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone