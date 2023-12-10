PHOTOS | Chiefs players reveal custom cleats they're sporting on Sunday for a good cause

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be competing in style as they take on the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
17 Chiefs players are set to participate in the NFL's My Cause My Cleats, allowing participants to sport customized cleats to highlight a cause they are passionate about.
The list of 17 players taking part and the organization or cause each is supporting can be viewed online by clicking HERE.
The Kansas City Chiefs released photos of the cleats 10 players helped create by collaborating with shoe companies and artists.
You can view each pair of these custom cleats below:
Patrick Mahomes: 15 and the Mahomies
Travis Kelce: Eighty-Seven & Running
Justin Reid: J. Reid Indeed Foundation
Trent McDuffie: Ronald McDonald House Charities Kansas City
Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Mental Health/PTSD
Derrick Nnadi: Derrick Nnadi Foundation
Creed Humphry: KC Pet Project
Nick Allegretti: Uplifting Athletes
Cornell Powell: Susan G Komen
Harrison Butker: Foster's Outriders