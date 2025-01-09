Playoff season can be stressful for Chiefs fans, laughing it off with new comedy series may help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Chiefs Kingdom, watching their beloved team during playoff season can bring an array of emotions, including stress and anxiety.

But now, the Kansas City Chiefs may have a new way to help ease those with laughs through a new comedy series called "The Magic Number."

It follows two fans who venture off to find their third friend with hopes of bringing the team good luck, a press release said.

"We are thrilled to share another special playoff campaign video with our fans, once again capturing the magic of the postseason," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. "'The Magic Number' is an original concept that we created to celebrate the passion, camaraderie, friendship and joy that our fans bring year after year. With this fun and heartwarming story, we wanted to make something that resonates with all of Chiefs Kingdom, putting them at the heart of the action as we embark on another postseason journey."

Kansas City native and comedian Jason Sudeikis, who is a passionate Chiefs fan himself, will voice it.

The cast includes comedian and actor Pete Holmes, actor Holly Robinson Peete, actor Christopher Meloni and cameos from actor and comedian David Koechner, among others.

"I had so much fun with this Chiefs playoffs campaign," Holmes said. "The story celebrates the connection and companionship sports bring, and I'm excited to share this adventure with all the fans. The cast and the crew were amazing – Holly, David and I ruined a bunch of takes cracking each other up – and I loved playing a part in this fun take on fandom."

"The Magic Number" will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 3:00 p.m. on the team's YouTube channel and social media platforms.

It's not the first time the team ventured out into the entertainment world.

In November, Hallmark released "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story."

The movie was done in collaboration with the team which featured head coach Andy Reid and multiple players.

