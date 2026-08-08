QB Mahomes preparing to play in preseason opener but says he will go with what coach Reid thinks is best

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was back at the podium Saturday after the team wrapped up a six-day practice stretch at training camp.

Reporters asked Mahomes about the preseason opener. On Friday, head coach Andy Reid hinted at keeping the star quarterback off the field for the opener.

"I'm going to prepare to play, he hasn't told me anything, so I'll prepare to play and prepare to get myself ready, and we'll see where we go from there," Mahomes said. "And if not, I'll be as locked in as I am during the game and try to get myself as ready to go for the game. So, it's just a process of trying to make sure you're ready for the season, and whatever coach thinks is best I'll do."

Mahomes added that he will be ready to play whenever the opportunity arises, whether that is in the preseason or regular season.

"Whenever I get that opportunity, Imma be ready to step back on that football field and be myself," Mahomes said.

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The veteran quarterback also reflected on his time at training camp throughout his career so far — he emphasized enjoying the little moments and joked about getting to "just be the old guy at camp now."

You can watch Mahomes' full interview in the video below.

Chiefs QB Mahomes says he will prepare to play, continue getting ready for season

Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub, lineback Jack Cochrane and running back Emmett Johnson also spoke with the media Saturday.

You can watch Toub's, Cochrane's and Johnson's interviews in the videos below.

Chiefs assistant head coach and special teams coordinator talks special teams

Chiefs LB Cochrane says team is working on building a foundation for season ahead

Chiefs rookie Emmett Johnson is focusing on getting better every day

The Chiefs next practice at training camp is Aug. 10.

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