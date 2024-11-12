Report: Chiefs RB Pacheco, DE Omenihu set to return to practice this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could be close to getting two key contributors back on the practice field following injuries.

ESPN reported Tuesday that running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu could be cleared to practice as early as Wednesday.

Omenihu has been sidelined since last year’s AFC Championship Game when he tore his ACL.

Pacheco fractured his fibulain the team’s Week 2 win in September over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs would have three weeks after elevating the pair back to practice to determine whether to add them back to the active roster.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the progress of Pacheco and Omenihu during his weekly news conference Monday.

