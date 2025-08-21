Report: Chiefs send WR Skyy Moore to San Francisco

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs appeared to move on from one of their wide receivers on Wednesday.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the club had sent wide receiver Skyy Moore to the San Francisco 49ers.

Trade: Chiefs are sending WR Skyy Moore to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have been decimated with injuries at WR. Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a knee injury, Jauan Jennings has been dealing with a calf injury, Jordan Watkins has a high ankle sprain, DeMarcus Robinson is… pic.twitter.com/Yb6SDVY9VS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2025

The Chiefs drafted Moore, 24, in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan University.

During his three seasons as a Chief, Moore appeared in 36 games, earning the start in 11 of them. He caught 43 passes for almost 500 yards over the three seasons.

Moore scored his first career NFL touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' Super Bowl win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

