Super Bowl LVIII inactives: Chiefs WR Toney; RB McKinnon, WR Moore active

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kadarius Toney’s season officially is over — and probably his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The third-year wide receiver, a former first-round pick the New York Giants traded away midway through his second NFL season, is inactive for Super Bowl LVIII, which kicks off at 5:40 p.m. from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Toney set a Super Bowl record for longest punt return in helping Kansas City beat the Philadelphia Eagles, but he won’t have any role in this year’s Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

He hasn’t played since Dec. 17 at New England, when Patrick Mahomes was visibly angry as he headed to the sideline after another Toney drop led to an interception.

Toney’s drops crushed the Chiefs’ chances against Detroit in the 2023 season opener and his offside penalty erased a potential game-winning touchdown Dec. 10 against Buffalo, leaving Mahomes enraged.

Mahomes and Chiefs coach Andy Reid drew fines for their postgame criticism of officials.

Toney missed the final three games of the regular season and all three playoff games leading up to the Super Bowl.

He was listed on the Chiefs’ injury report with ankle and hip injuries until a vulgar rant on Instagram before the AFC title game in Baltimore two weeks ago.

Toney, whose rookie contract continues through next season, practiced ahead of the Super Bowl but won’t play and seems unlikely to factor into Kansas City’s plans moving forward.

Running back Jerick McKinnon, who was activated from injured reserve Saturday, will play, as pregame reports indicated.

He will back up Isiah Pacheco along with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was a surprise inactive last season for Super Bowl LVIII.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore, who came off injured reserve Wednesday, also is active, according to the official inactive list.

Toney, fellow wide receiver Justyn Ross, running back La’Mical Perine, cornerback Ekow Boye-Dow, linebacker Darius Harris and defensive end BJ Thompson are inactive.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who was inactive for the previous three playoff games, will suit up with Charles Omenihu on injured reserve after tearing an ACL against the Ravens.

Kansas City previously ruled out left guard Joe Thuney, who was injured late in the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round win at the Bills.

Nick Allegretti, who started the AFC Championship Game in Thuney’s place, is once again expected to start up front.

For the 49ers, there were no surprises, but Park Hill graduate Ronnie Bell, a wideout for San Francisco, is among the team’s inactives.

