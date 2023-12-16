Report: NFL fines Chiefs’ Reid $100K, Mahomes $50K for remarks on officials

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has reportedly levied fines against Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes for their remarks on the officiating following last Sunday’s loss against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport posted on social media Saturday afternoon the league fined Reid $100,000 for comments made in a news conference after the game.

Source: #Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been fined $100,000 for violating long-standing league rules prohibiting public criticism of game officials.



QB Patrick Mahomes has been fined $50,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for abusive, threatening or insulting language to officials,… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2023

Rapport said Reid’s comments ran afoul of league rules of public criticism of game officials.

Mahomes was fined $50,0000. Rapoport said Mahomes was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The pair were critical of officiating at the end of the Chiefs vs Bills game in which a touchdown late in the game was called back on an offsides call against Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Both Reid and Mahomes met with the media on Wednesday as part of their weekly schedule.

“We brought in the guys (Tuesday) and they understand that all our focus is straight ahead on the Patriots,” Reid said Wednesday. “Every day that we have to practice for this game is important.”

For his part, Mahomes said he had apologized to Bills quarterback Josh Allen for comments made on the field at the end of the game.

“It was definitely emotions talking when I was talking to Josh at midfield — to lose the football game, a tough football game in a tough way,” Mahomes told reporters Wednesday. “But I let it go on too long. He had nothing to do with it.”

The Chiefs look to get back to their winning ways with a road game Sunday against the New England Patriots. Kickoff is set for noon.

