Report | Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon 'expected to go' in Super Bowl LVIII

Winslow Townson/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Posted at 1:08 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 14:08:07-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon is expected to play in Super Bowl LVIII, according to NFL Network reporter James Palmer.

Palmer said McKinnon's status will be a game-time decision, but he is "expected to go."

Kansas City activated McKinnon Saturday ahead of the game.

He's been on injured reserve since Christmas Eve with a groin injury.

On Friday, he was listed as questionable in the team's injury report.

The team will release its official injury report 90 minutes before kick-off, where it'll be clear if McKinnon will play.

