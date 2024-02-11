Report | Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon 'expected to go' in Super Bowl LVIII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon is expected to play in Super Bowl LVIII, according to NFL Network reporter James Palmer.

Palmer said McKinnon's status will be a game-time decision, but he is "expected to go."

There is a good chance the #Chiefs will have RB Jet McKinnon today. He’s considered a game time decision but he’s expected to go per source. Remarkable that’s he’s been able to get himself ready for this game. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 11, 2024

Kansas City activated McKinnon Saturday ahead of the game.

He's been on injured reserve since Christmas Eve with a groin injury.

On Friday, he was listed as questionable in the team's injury report.

The team will release its official injury report 90 minutes before kick-off, where it'll be clear if McKinnon will play.

