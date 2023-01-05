Chiefs WR Skyy Moore ruled out against Raiders; WR Mecole Hardman to be on snap count

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore has been ruled out against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to head coach Andy Reid.

Moore is still recovering from a laceration to his hand he suffered late in last Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos .

He did not practice Tuesday and Thursday and was limited in practice Wednesday.

Moore will finish his first regular season in the NFL with 22 receptions, 250 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

Fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. will be on a limited snap count, per Reid. Hardman has not played since Nov. 6 against the Tennessee Titans.

Kansas City kicks off against the Raiders at 3:30 p.m. Saturday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

—