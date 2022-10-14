Harrison Butker back; Rashad Fenton, Bryan Cook out heading into Sunday's matchup against Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the most accurate kickers in NFL history will be back in action Sunday, according to head coach Andy Reid.

Kicker Harrison Butker will be available to play Sunday against Buffalo after missing the past four games due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals .

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub teased that Butker "should go Sunday," during media availability Thursday, adding he will only kick if there are no setbacks during practice over the next two days.

The sixth-year player has a career 90.2% field goal percentage, second in NFL history to Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (concussion) and safety Bryan Cook (hamstring) have been ruled out.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie, who suffered a leg injury against Arizona as well, will likely be ruled out, according to Reid. Despite practicing Wednesday , McDuffie is still on injured reserve .

Injuries have depleted the team's secondary depth, forcing two first-year cornerbacks, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson, to step up against the second-highest scoring team in the NFL.

