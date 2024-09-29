Travis Kelce sets Chiefs’ all-time record for receptions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce tied the Kansas City Chiefs’ all-time record for receptions with a 38-yard bomb down the right sideline on the third snap Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Early in the second quarter, Kelce caught a quick screen for a 5-yard gain, passing Tony Gonzalez for yet another Chiefs record.

Gonzalez racked up 916 catches for 10,940 yards with 76 touchdowns in 190 games during his Kansas City career.

Kelce, who broke Gonzalez’s franchise record for career receiving yards last November, entered Sunday with 915 catches for 11,397 yards and 74 touchdowns — two shy of yet another Chiefs record. He had five catches for 74 yards in the first half.

Kelce ranks fourth in NFL history among tight ends in receptions — trailing only Gonzalez (1,325), Jason Witten (1,228) and Antonio Gates (955) — and receiving yards — Gonzalez (15,127), Witten (13,046) and Gates (11,841).

During the first three games this season, Kelce only had eight catches for 69 yards with no touchdowns, leading to speculation about why his production’s down.

Meanwhile, Rashee Rice has been a breakout star early in the season, but he left Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

That means Kelce and rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy need to step up for an offense that’s also missing Hollywood Brown and Isiah Pacheco.

Kansas City also could look to get JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman Jr. more involved in the offense.

—