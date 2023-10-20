Travis Kelce talks losing bet, wearing Iowa State Cyclone mascot head, SNL cameo appearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officially, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took to the podium Friday to talk about the team’s final preps ahead of a key AFC West showdown Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Before he got to official business however, Kelce appeared at the podium wearing a giant Iowa State Cyclone mascot head after losing a bet to a member of the Chiefs’ communications department on the outcome of last weekend’s Big 12 football game between Iowa State and Kelce’s alma matter, the University of Cincinnati.

“Another friendly wager,” Kelce said at the start of Friday’s news conference. “Unfortunately, my Bearcats are struggling right now in the Big 12. Hopefully we can bounce back and get the train rolling.”

Reporters also took the chance Friday to ask Kelce about his latest Saturday Night Live appearance. Kelce appeared briefly in last Saturday's show following a skit that was supposed to be about football but turned into a Taylor Swift appreciation segment. For her part, Swift appeared later in the show to welcome back musical guest Ice Spice.

"It was funny," Kelce said of the appearance. "I didn't know what was going to go down and decided to hit SNL at the last second and they asked me if I wanted to end the skit that was about me and Taylor's takeover of the games."

Kelce said he loved "every bit of it."

"I was laughing my tail off during the skit," Kelce said. "To be honest, I don't even remember saying anything. I hope I read the card right."

Travis said the energy of the crowd made him feel like he was hosting the show all over again.

The Chiefs are set to host the Chargers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

