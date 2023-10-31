Watch Now
Union Station brings piece of Frankfurt to KC with 'Willkommen' photo op

Union Station
Posted at 8:52 AM, Oct 31, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Willkommen im Chiefs Kingdom!

Union Station is bringing a piece of Frankfurt to Kansas City ahead of the Chiefs-Dolphins Germany game.

The station's latest photo installation was inspired by Bauhaus design principles, which originated in Germany.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, among others, are featured in the image along with locations around Frankfurt, such as the Römer, Eiserner Steg, St. Bartholomew Cathedral and Europaturm.

The same image is set to be featured on the Chiefs' “ChampionShip” vessel in Frankfurt, according to Union Station.

Union Station’s photo op runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5, from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

The Nov. 5 game can be seen locally on KSHB 41 at 8:30 a.m. CT.

