FINAL | Rams defeat Chiefs in preseason opener at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans made their return to Arrowhead Stadium to support the team in its preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

The Chiefs vs. Rams game kicked off at 3 p.m. Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Earlier this week, 14-year NFL veteran Travis Kelce spoke with the media at training camp in St. Joseph about the season ahead and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"Everybody knows I love that guy, he's a brother to me," Kelce said. "I'm so proud of the way he handled adversity from last year."

READ MORE | 'Best night of my life': Chiefs TE Travis Kelce talks MSG wedding, aspirations for upcoming season

On Thursday, head coach Andy Reid revealed the team's quarterback plans for the preseason opener — which doesn't include putting Mahomes on the field.

Backup quarterback Justin Fields will start the game off, followed by Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun.

Saturday's game has been a hot and humid one for fans.

Stay up to date with the KSHB 41 Weather team:

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Check below for game-day updates.

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UPDATE, 6:20 p.m. | Head coach Andy Reid discussed key takeaways from Saturday's preseason loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks takeaways from preseason opener

UPDATE, 6:01 p.m. | The Los Angeles Rams snagged a win in the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. The final score was 20-12.

UPDATE, 5:42 p.m. | The Rams sneaked in a touchdown and extra point with less than half of the final quarter left. The Rams lead the Chiefs 20-9.

UPDATE, 5:01 p.m. | Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker scored a 59-yard field goal, making the score 9-6 Chiefs in the third quarter.

Harrison Butker sneaks a 59-yard field goal inside the left upright with plenty of distance and the @Chiefs lead the @MizzouFootball legend Harrison Mevis and the @RamsNFL 9-6 late in the third quarter of what is surely a Super Bowl LXI preview. #ChiefsKingdom — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) August 15, 2026

UPDATE, 4:27 p.m. | The score at halftime of the Chiefs vs. Rams game is 6-6.

Reed Hoffmann/AP Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

UPDATE, 3:40 p.m. | Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier takes over for Justin Fields after the first quarter.

Time to see what Garrett Nussmeier can do.



Justin Fields’ day is done after one quarter. — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) August 15, 2026

UPDATE, 3:06 p.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams preseason game kicks off at Arrowhead Stadium.

UPDATE, 2:31 p.m. | KSHB 41 — Your Home of the Chiefs — is bringing you game day coverage of the Chiefs vs. Rams at Arrowhead Stadium.

KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson discussed wide receiver Rashee Rice's unusual offseason. KSHB 41 also took a look at the team's injury report heading into Saturday's matchup.

A look at the receiver field and injury report heading into Chiefs preseason opener

Injury report: Trey Smith (hip), Drue Tranquill (back), L'Jarius Sneed (knee), Chamarri Conner (knee), Jared Wiley (hamstring) and Peter Woods (ankle).

UPDATE, 2:07 p.m. | Fans are out at Arrowhead Stadium celebrating the return of Chiefs football in true Kansas City fashion — with barbecue and hopes for a path back to the Super Bowl.

KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan caught up with fans tailgating.

Fans celebrate return of Chiefs football in true Kansas City fashion

UPDATE, 1:05 p.m. | Defensive tackle Chris Jones made his way into Arrowhead Stadium as he enters his 11th season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

UPDATE, 1 p.m. | Veteran tight end Travis Kelce made his return to Arrowhead Stadium.

UPDATE, 12:15 p.m. | Starting quarterback Justin Fields made his arrival for the team's preseason opener.

UPDATE, 12:10 p.m. | Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid — also known as "Big Red" — arrived at Arrowhead Stadium for the preseason opener.

UPDATE, noon | Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III arrived at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time as a Chiefs player.

#Chiefs Kenneth Walker arrives at Arrowhead for the 1st time pic.twitter.com/gZw2slsI5U — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) August 15, 2026

Walker came to Kansas City from the Seattle Seahawks, where he led the team to a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

UPDATE, 7:31 a.m. | KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez was out at Arrowhead Stadium early Saturday to catch up with Chiefs Kingdom.

Martinez heard from fans about their excitement for the return of football.

Chiefs Kingdom returns to Arrowhead for preseason opener

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