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KSHB 41 Weather | Clouds coming to our aid

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Not brutally hot this evening
  • Late evening storms in northern Missouri may return
  • Closer to typical August weather in the coming week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible in northern Missouri.
Low: 74°
Wind: Light and variable

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and not as oppressive. Spotty showers.
High: 88°
Wind: N 10 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slightly more comfortable.
Low: 65°
High: 84°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

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