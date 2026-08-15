KSHB 41 Weather | Clouds coming to our aid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Not brutally hot this evening

Late evening storms in northern Missouri may return

Closer to typical August weather in the coming week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible in northern Missouri.

Low: 74°

Wind: Light and variable

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and not as oppressive. Spotty showers.

High: 88°

Wind: N 10 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slightly more comfortable.

Low: 65°

High: 84°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

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