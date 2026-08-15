KSHB 41 Weather | Clouds coming to our aid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Not brutally hot this evening
- Late evening storms in northern Missouri may return
- Closer to typical August weather in the coming week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible in northern Missouri.
Low: 74°
Wind: Light and variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and not as oppressive. Spotty showers.
High: 88°
Wind: N 10 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slightly more comfortable.
Low: 65°
High: 84°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Check out the current conditions in our area
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