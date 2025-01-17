Visit KC says hotels will benefit from visitors in town for Chiefs game against Texans

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.

It's no secret Chiefs Kingdom is worldwide, so when there's a home game, people flock to Kansas City, Missouri.

"Everybody is really friendly; we love it here in Kansas City," season ticket holder Melinda Cerisano said.

Cerisano lives on the east coast, but travels to the City of Fountains for Chiefs games.

Visit KC says with the Chiefs playoff game against the Texans and other conventions around town, they're expecting tens of thousands of extra visitors.

Additionally, Visit KC predicts $16 million in economic impact for each home playoff game this year.

Cerisano came into town early to explore the sights and surrounding neighborhoods. She said the Chiefs factor into her retirement plans in Kansas City. For now, she’s calling hotels home.

When you look specifically at hotels, Visit KC says hotel occupancy increases 30-35% during home games.

Brian Johnson, managing director at Loews Kansas City Hotel, says that estimate is on par with their numbers.

"It's a pretty significant spike in business," Johnson said. "You know, what's nice about that is it's not just a one night stay. Sometimes it's a two or three night stay. People want to come in and have some fun before and after the game."

Johnson added other business sectors like restaurants, bars and transportation experience a similar boost, which leads them to cheer for a win this weekend.

