Wanya Morris reportedly to start at LT for Chiefs in place of rookie Kingsley Suamataia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After replacing Kingsley Suamataia at left tackle for the final drive in last week’s win against Cincinnati, Wanya Morris will get the start Sunday at Atlanta as the Kansas City Chiefs try to stay perfect on the season.

Morris entered the offseason as the Chiefs’ presumptive starter at left tackle after veteran Donovan Smith wasn’t re-signed, but Suamataia rocketed up the depth chart after the Chiefs picked him 63rd overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

By the time the pads came on at training camp, Suamataia was entrenched with the first team and Kansas City never wavered during the preseason.

But Suamataia, a rookie from BYU, has been flagged three times for holding, and Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson beat him twice for sacks last week before he was pulled.

“Sometimes, you’ve got to take a step back to take a step forward,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in explaining the decision.

Ian Rapoport, a reporter with the NFL Network, got the scoop Sunday morning that Morris would start in Suamataia’s place.

The #Chiefs will have a new starting left tackle tonight against the #Falcons, with Wanya Morris now protecting Patrick Mahomes blindside.



My story: https://t.co/ebSOfpv5cq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2024

Reid said Friday that Morris and Suamataia were “both ready to go,” but he declined to say which player would start against the Falcons and assume the all-important job of protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ blindside.

With Morris on the field, Kansas City managed to drive into position for the game-winning field goal, but he was flagged for a fourth-down penalty that nearly upended the Chiefs’ chances. Kansas City survived after a defensive pass interference on fourth-and-16 kept the drive going.

The Chiefs’ offense, which likely will be without wide receiver Hollywood Brown for the season, will also be adjusting to a new featured running back.

Isiah Pacheco landed on injured reserve after suffering a broken fibula late in the Cincy win.

Rookie Carson Steele is expected to get the bulk of the carries with Samaje Perine and Keaontay Ingram available as a change of pace. Reid said Kareem Hunt, who was signed to the practice squad after Pacheco’s injury, won’t suit up in Atlanta.

