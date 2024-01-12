Wes Peery finds out if standing on cardboard can keep you warmer at Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is pulling out all the stops to stay warm while cheering on the Chiefs at Saturday night’s AFC Super Wild Card came against the Miami Dolphins.

Earlier this week, the Chiefs announced several tips and strategies to help keep fans warm during the game.

Among the items allowed into Saturday’s game includes a piece of cardboard no larger than 3’X5’.

We wondered what role cardboard could play in keeping fans warm, so we tasked KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery to do some digging, and he found out that yes, cardboard can make a difference.

Yesterday, Wes explored the different types of snow using a demonstration about sand.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. The game can be seen in the Kansas City market on the KSHB 41 television broadcast. Viewers outside of the Kansas City market can watch the game on the Peacock streaming service. NFL rules prohibit streaming of the game on kshb.com and the KSHB 41 app.

