'Winning cures all': New Chiefs safety says winning culture, championship mentality added to KC's appeal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Safety Alohi Gilman, a Kansas City Chiefs free agent signee, opened his discussion with the media Thursday by greeting his "fellow Midwest friends."

Gilman, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, comes to the Chiefs after a stint with the Baltimore Ravens.

He talked to the media about watching defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo throughout his time in the NFL and trying to figure out what Spagnuolo does on defense.

"I think for me, like as a player, I'm always trying to find ways to grow and get better," Gilman said. "Obviously, with Coach Spags and his defense, he's a mastermind, a guru. I've watched all the clips, I've watched him, I've been in the division, so I'm excited to learn and get better myself, you know, it's a constant evolution as a player."

Gilman went on to add that the team's winning culture and championship mentality added to the appeal of coming to Kansas City.

"Winning cures all things, and playing this game, you want to play to win. I want to be financially taken care of, all that stuff, but as a competitor, I want to win," Gilman said. "So, being a part of this and joining up and teaming up to grow and get better and win games is something I'm really attracted to."

The safety described his role on the field as a player who sees the whole field and plays a chess match against the league's best quarterbacks, and he joked about his many battles on the field with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Gilman shared that he looks forward to building trust with the team and earning the respect of his teammates.

Kenneth Walker III and Khyiris Tonga rounded out the rest of the free agent signees who took the podium Thursday.

Watch them speak to the media for the first time as Chiefs players in the video player below.

Chiefs new RB Kenneth Walker III says he feels appreciated Chiefs went after him, thinks he'll be a good fit.

New Chiefs DT Khyiris Tonga says it was a no-brainer for him to come to KC in a perfect system.

