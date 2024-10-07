WR Mecole Hardman Jr. available for Chiefs against Saints on Monday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City got good news with its wide-receiver corps for once.

Mecole Hardman Jr. will play against the New Orleans Saints on Monday NIght Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hardman (knee) had been listed as questionable on the Chiefs’ final injury report.

He was a limited participant Wednesday and missed practice Thursday, but he was a full-go Friday.

Kansas City already is without its top two wide receivers — Hollywood Brown (clavicle) and Rashee Rice (knee), who are both on injured reserve.

Brown got hurt on the first snap of the preseason and the sternoclavicular joint dislocation didn’t heal properly, requiring surgery, while Rice landed on IR on Thursday.

Rice, who leads the Chiefs with 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns, got hurt in a Week 4 win at the Los Angeles Chargers when he forced a fumble after an interception but Patrick Mahomes hyperextended his knee attempting to tackle Kristian Fulton.

Hardman has served almost exclusively as a return specialist this season, but he has experience in the offense along with JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has two catches for 17 yards and a touchdown this season.

Both could see expanded roles with Rice expected to be out long-term.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was designated to return from the Non-Football Injury List earlier in the week, was listed as doubtful as he works his way back from illness.

He’s yet to be added to the active roster, so he’s not officially inactive.

The only other Chiefs players who were limited this week — defensive end Mike Danna (calf), who missed the Chargers game, and running back Kareem Hunt (shoulder), who led Kansas City in rushing in his first game back with the franchise last week — are active.

Guard C.J. Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and defensive end Cameron Thomas are inactive for Kansas City.

The Saints had ruled out six players, including former Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (hand).

Tight end Taysom Hill (rib), guards Cesar Ruiz (knee) and Shane Lemieux (ankle), and defensive end Payton Turner (knee) also were ruled on the final injury report, while linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) was ruled out Monday morning.

New Orleans’ only healthy inactive is defensive tackle Khristian Boyd, while Spencer Rattler is inactive but has been designated as the emergency third quarterback.

