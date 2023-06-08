Former Chiefs DE Frank Clark signs 1-year deal with Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frank Clark’s tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs is over, but he’s not finished playing at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Clark, 30, a defensive end, will stay in the AFC West after signing with Denver, according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz and other sources.

After the Chiefs’ defense cratered against New England in the AFC Championship Game after the 2018 season, Clark’s arrival via trade for the 2019 season was the most-significant move Kansas City’s front office made in bolstering the defense.

The payoff was a Super Bowl LIV title.

The Chiefs released Clark, who arrived via trade from Seattle and immediately signed a five-year deal with a $104 million contract, in March after four seasons with the team.

He made the Pro Bowl each of his first three seasons in Kansas City and remained an important rotational piece on last season’s Super Bowl LVII championship team.

Clark finished with 127 tackles, including 23 1/2 sacks and 32 tackles for a loss, in 58 career games with 55 starts during his time with the Chiefs. He also had an interception, seven passes defended, forced six fumbles, and recovered three fumbles.

But Clark shined brightest in the postseason with 10 1/2 sacks in 12 career playoffs games with Kansas City.

That includes five sacks as the Chiefs ended a 50-year title drought during the 2019 season, three in helping the team return to the Super Bowl in 2020 and 2 1/2 during last season’s title run.

Clark, who also had three postseason sacks with the Seahawks, ranks third in NFL history with 13 1/2 career playoff sacks, trailing only Willie McGinest (16) and Bruce Smith (14 1/2).

Kansas City, which reworked Clark's deal to keep him on the team last offseason, had been unable to reach a new deal before the Chiefs released him, a move that saved $21 million against the salary cap.

He was suspended for the first two games last season for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy after a series of weapons charges in his native Los Angeles.

With the Broncos, Clark has a $5.5 million base salary with another $2 million in incentives, according to ESPN.

Several Chiefs players — including tight end Jody Fortson, who gave an exclusive in-studio interview to KSHB 41 Sports Anchor Aaron Ladd this week — had hoped Clark would return for a fifth season in Kansas City.

Jody Fortson is all-in on the #Chiefs reuniting with Frank Clark 👀🦈 "I would love to see him back here in Kansas City" @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/aeqzaiw7vf — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) June 8, 2023

“I would love to see him back here in Kansas City,” Fortson said. “That's one of the vets, nothing but love for Frank.”

Instead, they’ll meet twice as foes — Thursday, Oct. 12, in Kansas City and Sunday, Oct. 29, in Denver, which lured Sean Payton from retirement this offseason.

—