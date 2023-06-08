‘I would love to see him back here’: Chiefs’ Jody Fortson talks Frank Clark with KSHB 41 Sports’ Aaron Ladd

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Calls for a reunion between the Kansas City Chiefs and edge rusher Frank Clark have grown louder.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson didn’t mince words when asked about bringing back the 29-year-old edge rusher during an exclusive interview with KSHB 41 on Wednesday.

Jody Fortson is all-in on the #Chiefs reuniting with Frank Clark 👀🦈 "I would love to see him back here in Kansas City" @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/aeqzaiw7vf — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) June 8, 2023

“I would love to see him back here in Kansas City,” Fortson said. “That's one of the vets, nothing but love for Frank (Clark).”

Kansas City released the defensive lineman in March after four seasons, eating nearly $7 million in dead cap in the process.

Chiefs of past and present, including Clark, reunited at the White House on Monday for the team’s official recognition by President Joe Biden.

“(He’s) a veteran leader that I'm hoping we get back at some point,” Fortson said. “But we never know, it was great to see those guys.”

