Watch Now
Sports

Actions

‘I would love to see him back here’: Chiefs’ Jody Fortson talks Frank Clark with KSHB 41 Sports’ Aaron Ladd

Fortson is ready to welcome back veteran edge rusher Frank Clark
Chiefs TE Jody Fortson sits down with KSHB 41 Sports Anchor Aaron Ladd
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 Staff
Chiefs TE Jody Fortson sits down with KSHB 41 Sports Anchor Aaron Ladd
Chiefs TE Jody Fortson sits down with KSHB 41 Sports Anchor Aaron Ladd
Posted at 9:31 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 22:51:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Calls for a reunion between the Kansas City Chiefs and edge rusher Frank Clark have grown louder.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson didn’t mince words when asked about bringing back the 29-year-old edge rusher during an exclusive interview with KSHB 41 on Wednesday.

“I would love to see him back here in Kansas City,” Fortson said. “That's one of the vets, nothing but love for Frank (Clark).”

Kansas City released the defensive lineman in March after four seasons, eating nearly $7 million in dead cap in the process.

Chiefs of past and present, including Clark, reunited at the White House on Monday for the team’s official recognition by President Joe Biden.

“(He’s) a veteran leader that I'm hoping we get back at some point,” Fortson said. “But we never know, it was great to see those guys.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app