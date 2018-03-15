GM Brett Veach talks offseason moves, Chiefs future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach addressed the media regarding off season moves and the future of the organization.

March 14 was the first day of the 2018 league year for NFL. All of the trades were made official, notably Alex Smith and Marcus Peters.

“I think the moves that we made over the last year shows that we’re cap conscious and we kind of know what we want to do in regards to building our roster and maintaining flexibility throughout the course a year, two years, three year. I think everything do isn’t just done for one year,” said Veach.

