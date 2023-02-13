Gov. Laura Kelly donates winnings from 1st legal Kansas bet to Patrick Mahomes’ foundation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Less than four months after signing a bill that legalized sports gambling in Kansas , Gov. Laura Kelly stepped to the betting window and put $15 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII.

It was the first legal sports wager in Kansas — and it paid off Sunday with the Chiefs’ stirring 38-35 comeback win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Turns out that the Chiefs are always a good bet,” Kelly said. “I wagered $15 in honor of Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.”

Kelly — who placed the bet at the sportsbook inside Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas — announced Monday that she planned to donate her $165 in winnings to Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes’ foundation, 15 and the Mahomies.

“I chose that bet because I believe in Patrick and the team, and I also respect what Patrick is doing for the Kansa City community,” Kelly said. “... 15 and the Mahomies supports organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Harvesters Community Food Network and the Sunflower House in Shawnee. Kansas kids are lucky to have Patrick on their team.”

After snapping a 50-year Super Bowl drought three years ago with a win in Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs have played in three Super Bowls during the last four seasons and won two of them.

“I am so proud to be part of Chiefs Kingdom,” Kelly said.

