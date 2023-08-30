Here's how Chiefs Kingdom can celebrate before 2023 NFL home opener in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are kicking off the 2023 NFL season Thursday, Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions and the club is holding a week of celebrations leading up to the home opener.

DETAILS | Catch the KSHB 41 Chiefs pregame show from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 7. Stay with KSHB for the game!

The festivities begin during First Fridays in the crossroads with the final stop of the Champions Tour. You can catch a live DJ, the KC Wolf, Chiefs Cheer, the Rumble Drumline and the Chiefs Cruiser will park from 5-9 p.m. at 19th and Wyandotte and the Super Bowl LVII Lombardi Trophy will be on display at Mildred's Food + Drink at 1901 Wyandotte St.

A new "How 'Bout Those Chiefs" mural from Phil "Sike Style" Shafer will also be unveiled Friday at 18th and Locust streets, helping spread Chiefs pride to those who pass by.

For the 10th year in a row, the Chiefs are selling limited-edition Red Wednesday flags for donations of $5 or more to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, sold at KC and St. Joseph-area McDonald's restaurants and Hy-Vee locations, along with other public locations.

Red Wednesday will get started with the fourth-annual Red Wednesday Run, a virtual 5K encouraging participants to walk or run in the community. Those who participate will be mailed a Red Wednesday flag and Red Wednesday Run t-shirt. There is no race course for the event, and racers have until Oct. 1 to complete the run once registered. You can sign up for the virtual event HERE.

On game day, the Chiefs are holding the "World's Largest Tailgate," from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Ford Tailgate District outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The celebration, featuring familiar faces including Donna Kelce to Saturday Night Live's Heidi Gardner, can also be caught online.

—