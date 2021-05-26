Watch
Sports

Actions

Hoping for history, Grain Valley preps for state track meet

Eagles soar in 1st year in largest MO track class
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Aaron Ladd // KSHB
With conference titles in tow, Grain Valley now focuses on Thursday’s Missouri state track meet. The boys team will participate in the open 100, open 400 and three seperate relays.
Grain Valley Eagles
Posted at 9:50 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 22:50:13-04

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Grain Valley High is eager to finish its track season as strong as it started. Elevated to Missouri Class 5 for the first time in 2021, the Eagles haven’t missed a step.

“We had a goal to win the conference [with] both boys and girls,” Erik Stone, head boys track and field coach, said. “Both were successful.”

With conference titles in tow, Grain Valley now focuses on Thursday’s Missouri state track meet. The boys team will participate in the open 100, open 400 and three relays.

“We're not a little Podunk town anymore," sprinter Jacob Mcahan said. "We're very fast, athletic, and we're here to win. It’s huge... something that hasn't been done in a long time.”

Grain Valley High, according to Stone, has never won the state meet as a team.

“We worked really hard to get here. And now I'm just proud of my team,” Tristin Bouncel, 4 x 400 relaysmen, said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!