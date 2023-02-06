'How can it get any better?': Parents of Travis, Jason Kelce discuss Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Donna Kelce said Super Bowl LVII will be the best day ever, aside from the days her sons were born.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will take the field against a Philadelphia Eagles team that includes his brother, center Jason Kelce, on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

While the brothers will face off in the Super Bowl , which some have dubbed the "Kelce Bowl" despite Jason Kelce's request for the public to "stop calling it that," they joined forces on their podcast to learn more about their parents' perspectives heading into the game.

The Kelce brothers interviewed their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, on Monday's episode of their New Heights podcast .

Donna Kelce said having both of her sons in the Super Bowl will be "pure joy" and "pure fun."

"The first two Super Bowls, the ones that you were in, it was tense," she said. "We wanted you to win so badly. It meant so much to get that one under your belt. (Now) you're both in there, how can it get any better than this?"

She also doubled down on the fact that she will be rooting for the offense during the game.

"I am going to be screaming the entire game," Donna Kelce said. "Whoever has the ball, I want it to be the highest-scoring Super Bowl ever in the history of Super Bowls."

Ed simply told his sons that he is rooting for "Kelce."

No matter what happens on Sunday, Ed Kelce said that he has already won.

Donna Kelce also said she would be rocking her half-Chiefs, half-Eagles jersey during game time, which Travis Kelce was sure to remind her was a gift from him and not Jason.

She told her sons she is going to love the game and won't want it to stop, but also left them with a challenge.

"You both have to be in the Super Bowl next year, too," she said.

Even if the brothers don't end up facing each other in back-to-back Super Bowls, they will play against each other next season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which Jason Kelce called "Burrowhead."

"That's not nice," Donna Kelce said, scolding her son.

Ed Kelce told Travis and Jason that he would likely speak with the loser of the game first once the clock strikes zero.

"Somebody's going to feel pretty crummy and I want to be with them eventually," Ed Kelce said.

He said both of his sons take losing to heart and feel for each of their teammates.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Central on Sunday. Fans can watch the game on Fox or with an NFL+ subscription.