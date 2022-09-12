‘I got a lifetime memory’: Chiefs S Justin Reid shines as emergency kicker during Week 1 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker injured on the initial kickoff Sunday in Arizona, there was little doubt who would step in as the team’s emergency replacement.

“They let me know, ‘Hey, you're up,” Chiefs safety Justin Reid said. “I was like, ‘Oh, looks like I’m up.”

Competing in his very first game as a Chief, Reid stepped in for the injured specialist, converting one of two PATs and booming a handful of subsequent kickoffs.

EXCLUSIVE: "I got a lifetime memory from it." Justin Reid re-lives his one-of-a-kind #Chiefs debut @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/bGu4pPnz4Q — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) September 12, 2022

“We had the practice rep in the preseason for a reason,” Justin Reid said.

Seemingly expecting the unexpected, he converted an extra point for KC in the team's first preseason game in Chicago, sending social media into a frenzy.

“[It] ended up working out for us,” he said.

FUN‼️‼️‼️ — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) September 12, 2022

Despite working through the sensitive ankle, Harrison Butker returned to play with 0:02 seconds before half, converting a 54-yard field goal attempt.

—