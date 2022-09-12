Watch Now
‘I got a lifetime memory’: Chiefs S Justin Reid shines as emergency kicker during Week 1 win

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) misses an extra point attempt against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 9:12 PM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 22:12:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker injured on the initial kickoff Sunday in Arizona, there was little doubt who would step in as the team’s emergency replacement.

“They let me know, ‘Hey, you're up,” Chiefs safety Justin Reid said. “I was like, ‘Oh, looks like I’m up.”

Competing in his very first game as a Chief, Reid stepped in for the injured specialist, converting one of two PATs and booming a handful of subsequent kickoffs.

“We had the practice rep in the preseason for a reason,” Justin Reid said.

Seemingly expecting the unexpected, he converted an extra point for KC in the team's first preseason game in Chicago, sending social media into a frenzy.

“[It] ended up working out for us,” he said.

Despite working through the sensitive ankle, Harrison Butker returned to play with 0:02 seconds before half, converting a 54-yard field goal attempt.

