Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Important times, entertainment, fan information for Chiefs home opener 

chiefs fans.png
Darrius Smith
When the Kansas City Chiefs kickoff their game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night, it’ll mark the 50th season of football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
chiefs fans.png
Posted at 12:45 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 13:45:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff their Super Bowl title defense Thursday night hosting the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The team announced Tuesday award-winning musician Natalie Grant will sing the national anthem. Musical entertainment before the game also includes a performance from the Kansas City Boys Choir and Kansas City Girls Choir singing “Lift Every Voice.”

RELATED | Chiefs to unveil championship banner during pregame

The 110th and 393rd Bomb Squadron from the nearby Whiteman Air Force Base will conduct a flyover before the game with B-2 Stealth Bombers.

RELATED | Former Chiefs QB Chad Henne to serve as drum honoree

Here’s a look at important times for Thursday’s opener:

  • 3 p.m. - Parking gates open
  • 3:30 p.m. - Ford tailgate district opens
  • 4:30 p.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open
  • 5 p.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open
  • 6:20 p.m. - Team warm-ups
  • 7:13 p.m. - Chiefs team introduction
  • 7:14 p.m. - Lions team introduction
  • 7:17 p.m. - Coin toss
  • 7:19 p.m. - National Anthem
  • 7:22 p.m. - Kickoff

KSHB 41 News coverage of the home opener starts at 4 p.m. with a two-hour pregame show. NBC Sports takes over at 6 p.m. for a special edition of Football Night in America. Stay with KSHB 41 for kickoff at 7:22 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SHF-56752-IYGACB-Campaign-2023-Digital-300x250-V2.jpg

Give a Child a Book