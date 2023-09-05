Important times, entertainment, fan information for Chiefs home opener 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff their Super Bowl title defense Thursday night hosting the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The team announced Tuesday award-winning musician Natalie Grant will sing the national anthem. Musical entertainment before the game also includes a performance from the Kansas City Boys Choir and Kansas City Girls Choir singing “Lift Every Voice.”

The 110th and 393rd Bomb Squadron from the nearby Whiteman Air Force Base will conduct a flyover before the game with B-2 Stealth Bombers.

Here’s a look at important times for Thursday’s opener:



3 p.m. - Parking gates open

3:30 p.m. - Ford tailgate district opens

4:30 p.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open

5 p.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

6:20 p.m. - Team warm-ups

7:13 p.m. - Chiefs team introduction

7:14 p.m. - Lions team introduction

7:17 p.m. - Coin toss

7:19 p.m. - National Anthem

7:22 p.m. - Kickoff

KSHB 41 News coverage of the home opener starts at 4 p.m. with a two-hour pregame show. NBC Sports takes over at 6 p.m. for a special edition of Football Night in America. Stay with KSHB 41 for kickoff at 7:22 p.m.

