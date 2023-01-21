Watch Now
Inactives: Chiefs, Jags relatively healthy for snowy playoff battle

Posted at 2:36 PM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 15:36:34-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars are about as healthy as they can be for an AFC Divisional round showdown Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. for the 10th straight game, but there are no other players on the active roster unavailable for the postseason battle.

The Chiefs had ruled out Hardman (pelvis) earlier in the week and he was the team’s only player to carry an injury designation into the game, according to the official injury report.

Defensive end Frank Clark (groin) was a limited participant all week in practice, but he was expected to play and is active.

Conditions could get slippery with heavy, wet snow beginning to fall at the Truman Sports Complex about 90 minutes before kickoff.

Both standard practice squad elevations for the game, center Austin Reiter and wide receiver/special teams ace Marcus Kemp, are inactive along with the usual quartet of quarterback Shane Buechele, guard Darian Kinnard, and defensive ends Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring.

Six Jaguars, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), were listed as questionable. The others were guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen), center Luke Fortner (back), wide receivers Kendric Pryor (shoulder) and Jamal Agnew (shoulder), and long snapper Ross Matiscik (back).

But only one — Pryor — is actually inactive.

The other Jacksonville inactives are cornerbacks Montaric Brown, Gregory Junior, linebacker De’Shaan Dixon and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter.

