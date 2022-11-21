Injured Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Jr. breaks TV during tense 4th quarter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The adjustment to being a fan remains a work in progress for wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.

Hardman won’t see the field for at least a month after landing on injured reserve with an abdomen injury earlier in the week.

As a result, he watched the game from home Sunday night like most of Chiefs Kingdom, riding the emotional rollercoaster of three fourth-quarter lead changes in Kansas City’s 30-27 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Hardman’s TV bore the brunt of the emotional toll the game took.

Just in case y’all thought I was lying I really did break my tv 😕🥹 pic.twitter.com/1RyOdPyJim — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) November 21, 2022

After initially threatening to throw his remote at his TV, Hardman followed through around the time the Chargers took a 27-23 lead two plays after the two-minute warning.

Update I threw the remote at the TV! Now I gotta go get a new TV 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/laUehn5TIh — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) November 21, 2022

Of course, that created a pretty significant problem as Patrick Mahomes marched Kansas City down the field for the game-winning score, which Hardman missed in real-time.

What happen I can’t see nothing my tv broke 👀👀👀 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) November 21, 2022

Hardman, who also will miss next Sunday’s home game against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and road games at Cincinnati and Denver to kick off December, was left to check social media for updates on the game.

Did we win??????? — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) November 21, 2022

Now in his fourth season, Hardman, a former 2019 second-round pick from the University of Georgia, had already matched his career high with six touchdowns from scrimmage this season — four receiving and two rushing.

