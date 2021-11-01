Injury forces Chiefs to change starting right tackle again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Veteran right tackle Mike Remmers replaced Lucas Niang in the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting lineup for the last two games, but the offensive line is in flux again.

Remmers, who was limited or unable to practice all week with a knee injury, is inactive for the Chiefs’ Monday Night Football showdown against the New York Giants, which kicks off at 7:15 p.m. from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Remmers and cornerback Charvarius Ward (foot) were both questionable for the game, but Ward will suit up.

Cornerback Deandre Baker won’t. He’s inactive along with center Austin Blythe, who has yet to be active for a game this season, and reserve offensive tackle Prine Tega Wanogho.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid ruled out starting linebacker Anthony Hitchens (triceps) and rotational defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (knee) during the weekend.

For the first time since 2019, offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will be active. He missed last season after opting out due to COVID-19 and working in the health-care industry in his native Canada.

Duvernay-Tardif was injured during training camp and has been inactive for the first seven games.

For the New York Giants, wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard will be active and provide some quality playmaking threats in space against one of the NFL’s worst defenses.

Three Giants were questionable for the game, according to New York’s final injury report — wide receivers Shepard (hamstring) and Toney (ankle) along with tight end Kaden Smith (knee).

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) were previously ruled out along with linebackers Lorenzo Carter (ankle) and Carter Coughlin (ankle) and defensive back Nate Ebner (ankle).

All are inactive along with defensive back J.R. Reed and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (pec).