‘It's never gonna be just a one-man show’: Chiefs pass-catching trio trounces 49ers

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster go over 100 receiving yards in Week 7 win
Posted at 10:05 PM, Oct 23, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs refuse to tip their hand on offense.

"That's what we've been talking about all offseason,” wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling said in an exclusive interview with KSHB 41 Sports following KC’s 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. "We're gonna have a bunch of guys involved. It's never gonna be just a one-man show."

In fact, the multi-man show was on full display in Week 7 with MVS and fellow new addition pass catcher JuJu Smith-Schuster combining for 235 receiving yards and a touchdown.

“We’ve got so many different weapons,” Valdes-Scantling said. “Obviously, we got a great quarterback, great offensive line, great running backs, so the sky's the limit for what his offense can be.”

