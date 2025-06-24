Jayhawks, Tigers women’s basketball teams to meet in November at T-Mobile Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Kansas Jayhawks-Missouri Tigers rivalry has been renewed.
In November, the KU and Mizzou women’s basketball teams will meet at T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
It’s been over a decade since the teams last faced off during the regular season.
In 2023, the teams met in the second round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.
Rivalry renewed 🐯 pic.twitter.com/bmwOyxT3TU— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) June 24, 2025
"We are excited to compete in the T-Mobile Center on November 15," Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said in a news release. "As a program, we greatly understand the intensity of the rivalry and look forward to playing in the venue that will host the 2026 Big 12 Championship."
The KU-MU women’s basketball rivalry dates back to 1973, per KU.
Several players are from the Kansas City area: Grace Slaughter (Mizzou, Grain Valley), S’Mya Nichols (KU, Overland Park), Jaliya Davis (KU, Overland Park), Sania Copeland (KU, KCK), and Regan Williams (KU, KCMO).
Ticket information and the tip-off time for the Nov. 14 matchup will be announced at a later date.
