Jayhawks, Tigers women’s basketball teams to meet in November at T-Mobile Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Kansas Jayhawks-Missouri Tigers rivalry has been renewed.

In November, the KU and Mizzou women’s basketball teams will meet at T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

It’s been over a decade since the teams last faced off during the regular season.

In 2023, the teams met in the second round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

"We are excited to compete in the T-Mobile Center on November 15," Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said in a news release. "As a program, we greatly understand the intensity of the rivalry and look forward to playing in the venue that will host the 2026 Big 12 Championship."

The KU-MU women’s basketball rivalry dates back to 1973, per KU.

Several players are from the Kansas City area: Grace Slaughter (Mizzou, Grain Valley), S’Mya Nichols (KU, Overland Park), Jaliya Davis (KU, Overland Park), Sania Copeland (KU, KCK), and Regan Williams (KU, KCMO).

Ticket information and the tip-off time for the Nov. 14 matchup will be announced at a later date.

