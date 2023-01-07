K Harrison Butker, 2 WRs inactive for Chiefs at Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mecole Hardman Jr. returned to the active roster this week, but he’ll remain sidelined for a ninth consecutive game Saturday at Las Vegas, where the Kansas City Chiefs wrap up the regular season against the rival Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Hardman, who hasn’t played since a Nov. 6 win against Tennessee, is one of two wide receivers, along with rookie Skyy Moore, who are inactive for the Chiefs.

Moore had previously been ruled out and Hardman, who initially went on injured reserve with what was described as an abdomen injury, was listed as questionable with a pelvis injury on Kansas City’s final injury report .

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip), left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and kicker Harrison Butker (back) also were listed as questionable, but all three are active for the Week 18 contest.

With a win, the Chiefs would secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs, which begin next week.

Kicker Matthew Wright, who played two games with Butker injured earlier in the season then later appeared in four games with Pittsburgh, was signed to the practice squad and elevated for the game, but he was deemed inactive along with the two receivers, quarterback Shane Buechele, guard Darian Kinnard, and defensive ends Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring.

For the Raiders, running back Josh Jacobs, who leads the NFL with 1,608 yards rushing, will be active.

He had been questionable with hip and oblique injuries and also spent part of the week in Tulsa, where his father, Marty, had emergency heart surgery, according to multiple reports .

Linebacker Darien Butler (concussion) had been ruled out and quarterback Derek Carr was excused from the team for the final two weeks after he was benched.

Butler, Carr, wide receiver Chris Lacy, running back Brittain Brown, guard Netane Muti, defensive tackle Matthew Butler and defensive end Tashawn Bower are inactive for Las Vegas.

