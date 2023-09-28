Kansas City Chiefs, Burger King announce partnership in Germany

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hungry Kansas City Chiefs fans looking for a bite to eat — a cheeseburger perhaps? — in Germany might consider the new "Chiefs Burger," a new offering made possible through a partnership between the club and fast-food chain Burger King.

The team announced Burger King on Thursday as the official quick-service restaurant of the Chiefs in Germany.

The timing aligns up with Kansas City's first game in Germany, a Week 9 matchup on Nov. 5 against the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

The NFL granted the Chiefs and three other clubs the exclusive ability to market and develop partnerships in Germany in 2021.

For members of Chiefs Kingdom in Germany, the partnership includes a chance for fans to watch a Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — including team gear, tailgating, pregame sideline passes, player-arrival viewing experiences and a meet-and-greet with Chiefs legends and alumni.

“This partnership is unique in that it offers us the ability to naturally reach so many fans in the market while providing additional opportunities for Burger King Germany to expand their business around the growing interest in American football in Germany,” Kim Hobbs, Chiefs vice president of partnership strategy and development, said in a statement announcing the partnership.

The Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany will air locally in Kansas City on KSHB 41. Pregame coverage starts at 6 a.m. with kickoff slated for 8:30 a.m.

