Kansas City Chiefs elevate guard Kyle Long to active roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs offensive line could see another contributor to help close out the regular season.

The team announced it had moved guard Kyle Long from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list to the team’s 53-man roster.

It's not clear if Long will be active for the team's AFC West showdown against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football this week.

Long was acquired by the team last offseason in an attempt to rebuild the offensive line. But before he could take any snaps this season, Long injured his leg in a summer workout.

Earlier this month , ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates said the Chiefs were hoping to get Long back to practice.

As part of Tuesday’s roster moves, the team placed running back Jerick McKinnon and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders to the reserve/injured list. The pair would be eligible to return off the list as early as Dec. 21 according to KSHB 41 Sports Chiefs analyst Nick Jacobs.