Report: Chiefs activate OL Kyle Long from PUP list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More help could be on the way for the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line.

Kyle Long emerged from retirement during the offseason to sign with the Chiefs, who were in desperate need of help up front on offense after an injury-decimated line was demolished by Tampa Bay’s pass rush in Super Bowl LV.

Long was expected to compete for a spot at right guard or right tackle, but he injured his leg during a workout in June and missed training camp.

After starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates tweeted Tuesday that Long has been designated to return by the Chiefs and can return to practice.

The Chiefs have designated OL Kyle Long to return to practice from the PUP list.



Good to see him back on the field after suffering an injury this offseason. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 9, 2021

Kansas City appears set at right guard, where rookie Trey Smith has more pancakes than an IHOP this season, but right tackle is another story.

First-year player Lucas Niang began the season as a starter, but he lost his job after five weeks to veteran Mike Remmers.

Remmers started two games at right tackle before he was sidelined by a knee injury , bumping Niang back into the starting lineup for the last two weeks.

Niang left Sunday’s win against Green Bay with a rib injury, leaving Andrew Wylie — who started at right tackle in February’s Super Bowl loss — at right tackle for the remainder of the game.

It’s unclear when Long may be available for game action, but the Chiefs will no doubt welcome the 2013 first-round pick and three-time Pro Bowler into the offensive-line mix.

He retired after the 2019 season amid a rash of injuries.