Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid 'feels great' after falling ill Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed reporters on Wednesday for the first time since falling ill on Sunday.

During the press conference Reid said he's feeling great and is focused on getting back to work.

"I'm feeling great first of all," Reid said. "It's good to be back, and we'll just get on business as usual here."

He missed Sunday's post game conference and was transported to the University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation but officially returned to work on Tuesday.

Reid said the focus is now on fixing issues the team has had through the first three games as the team prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

"Our guys are aware of it and we're gonna work to fix that and at the same time get ready for this good football team," he said.