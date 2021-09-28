Report: Chiefs coach Andy Reid back at work

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is back at work, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted late Tuesday morning.

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid has returned to work, per source. Great news after his precautionary trip to the hospital after Sunday's game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2021

Reid was hospitalized following the team’s loss Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The team said Reid fell ill after the game.

Reid normally addresses the media after the game and on the Monday following the game, but Reid was unable to make both of those appearances this week.

Instead, Chiefs Vice President of Communications Ted Crews said Monday he anticipated Reid to return to work either later Monday or on Tuesday.

The Chiefs are set to take on Reid’s former team, the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday in Philadelphia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

