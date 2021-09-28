Watch
Report: Chiefs coach Andy Reid back at work

Jason Hanna
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to the sidelines just before the Tennessee Titans run the last play of the AFC Wild Card Playoff Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
Posted at 11:39 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 12:39:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is back at work, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted late Tuesday morning.

Reid was hospitalized following the team’s loss Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The team said Reid fell ill after the game.

Reid normally addresses the media after the game and on the Monday following the game, but Reid was unable to make both of those appearances this week.

Instead, Chiefs Vice President of Communications Ted Crews said Monday he anticipated Reid to return to work either later Monday or on Tuesday.

The Chiefs are set to take on Reid’s former team, the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday in Philadelphia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

