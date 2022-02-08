Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid to speak at John Madden's public memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will get the chance to pay tribute to his close friend John Madden during a public memorial service on Feb. 14.

Madden, a legendary head coach and sports broadcaster, died in December at 85 .

Reid is one of eight people to speak, according to a list released by the NFL on Tuesday.

Reid previously touched on his close friendship with Madden after he died.

Aside from football, the pair bonded over food, according to Reid.

"It might be because both of us liked to eat," Reid said of their close bond. "We had that passion, obviously by our body types."

They first met in Green Bay, Wisconsin, when Madden gave Reid a joy ride on his infamous "Madden Cruiser."

Other speakers at the memorial service include:

Steve Mariucci, NFL Network and Former Head Coach

Art Shell, Oakland Raider Hall of Fame Player and Coach

Lesley Visser, Broadcaster

Matt Millen, Former Oakland Raider Linebacker

Ron Rivera, Head Coach, Washington Commanders

Stan Bunger, Former KCBS Radio News Anchor

Andy Reid, Head Coach, Kansas City Chiefs

Mike Madden, son of John and Virginia Madden

The memorial service will take place at the RingCentral Coliseum on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time.

